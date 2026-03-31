Don't Worry About the Vase

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Blissex's avatar
Blissex
11h

As usual all these discussions are made from the assumption that being on a wage of $100,000+ per year is the "normal".

The real issue of worker vs. AI is that a large percentage of human workers worldwide cost $300 per year and most cost less than $3,000 per year and it will be very hard for AIs and robots to be cost competitive with those humans especially for tasks requiring flexibility. Too bad that a lot of people in California will find it unpleasant to become so cost competitive.

«it’s not that the AI will hate us, it’s that it will see us like we see ants, and if you want to put a highway where the anthill is that’s the ant’s problem.»

If they become ASIs will likely see us as we see the birds in the sky or the fishes in the rivers; they may even create natural reserves for humans as we do for spotted owls...

Actually more likely the ASIs will see us as we see goats and dogs and will domesticate us and use us as remote hands/cheap robots, or amusing pets, just as we use goats and dogs and oxen and horses as cheap robots. After all at a wage of $300 per year not many robots will be as costs effective as humans, and many humans today in California spend way more than $300 per year on their dogs and cats etc.

Note: the above scenarios have been illustrated in various Sci-Fi novels wrt to ASIs or super-intelligent aliens.

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Rapa-Nui's avatar
Rapa-Nui
10h

Look, having children CAN BE awesome. But the opportunity costs are massive unless one already has generational wealth or an extremely robust social support network. You are also generating "fat tails" in your hedonic distribution: child graduates Summa Cum Laude from a Ivy League school in a tough discipline: a lot of hedons. Child is forcibly inserted into the Eternal Torment Nexus by the AGI DEMON GOD... less hedons to put it mildly.

Sorry, I got triggered by that. Good engagement bait.

I'm not short the market. People should have the children they can reasonably afford. We should make raising children more affordable and higher status. There's isn't going to be an AI demon god, although there are a bunch of more subtle ways things could go somewhere between Badly and Catastrophically Badly. Eliezer is right about more stuff than the mean observer of this debate is willing to concede.

"the final decisions will continue to be made by the national security establishment"

Tyler, as usual, is correct BUT context is that which is scarce: WHO exactly comprises "the national security establishment" and what "national security" refers to might undergo extreme revisions in the very near future.

In the meantime, we shall continue to ACCELERATE.

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