Don’t Worry About the Vase

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael's avatar
Michael
Oct 9

I think the majority of AI researchers, except those mathematicians and theoretical computer scientists recently hired by AI companies, went through this grief already, just during their educations.

At a certain point everyone has to learn that even if very talented at math, they are never actually going to be good enough to be a genuine mathematician. You’re not the person who makes mathematical discoveries. You are a math fan, a math consumer. It’s like someone who was pretty good but never played college ball.

So do something else where your math skills may be useful and your other assets could make you actually elite. Like training models.

So the feeling is like, what’s the problem? Math is something you read about from other people anyway. And now there’s more good math to study. I think this explains some apparent callousness and lack of empathy.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Kevin Lacker's avatar
Kevin Lacker
Oct 9

I find the "one minus epsilon" algorithms very interesting. They seem to have a pattern to them - there's a standard recursive way to do the problem, but there's a complicated shortcut where if you just recurse into the first k units of work, there's some trick where you can reuse some of the work and actually only do (k-1) of the recursions. If k is huge this lets you skip some teeny fraction of things. I think there's going to be an awakening here, in complexity theory, similar to how the beautiful Euclidean geometry turned out to not quite be precisely true, once we got better instruments.

I think there is going to be a lot for humans to learn and understand from here, once we get over the initial shock. Most of the mathematicians are still in denial, in a sense. How many mathematicians are even trying to tokenmax? The "internal model" thing I think is just an excuse. Yeah, the internal models are somewhat better than public Astra, but not *that* much better. I think a large number of these results could have been achieved by a single human mathematician working over a few days together with an AI, and the main reason we haven't seen more of that is that mathematicians have a culture of being slow to adopt new tools.

Finding ugly optimizations is a superpower and we should be using it. I'm inspired by this to try to find an open problem and crack it together with AI tools.

Reply
Share
2 replies
103 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Zvi Mowshowitz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture