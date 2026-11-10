Don’t Worry About the Vase

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[insert here] delenda est's avatar
[insert here] delenda est
11h

Well at least I am now relieved of any residual pangs of conscience over judging Jensen Huang as a malevolent actor.

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Eskimo1's avatar
Eskimo1
10h

We knew from his Ezra Klein interview he didn’t believe in misaligned agents.

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