It seems like the #1 resource in Frontier AI development, is talented researchers, which XAI does not appear to have at any significant scale nor is it able to get. (The fact that Anthropic which has the highest employee retention rates among labs, the least capital, and the best model really shows this), makes me less concerned about XAI's safety.

It is however, extremely unfortunate that the richest man in the world seems to understand the problem acutely, probably has one of the most high-leverage positions in the world that could influence it, and is instead doing whatever it is that he is doing.

Nikola Tesla didn't have kids.

Neither did Isaac Newton, George Washington, Adam Smith...

Not to mention all the religious figures his Republican friends revere. Jesus....

He could show some gratitude for the future they helped create for him.

