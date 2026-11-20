Paul Christiano has a message for us: There is meaningful risk of AI taking over within even the next 6-12 months. If we press ahead as fast as we can, there is a 50% chance things end disastrously. We should pause frontier AI algorithmic progress until our security and alignment are ready to handle pushing forward, and focus on those efforts.

Dwarkesh Patel: Paul thinks that on the current trajectory (absent any slowing down), there is a 1 in 3 chance that we could have superintelligence powerful enough to overthrow the government within a year. (He articulates a concrete scenario).

He gave three lectures to tell us this (day 1, day 2, day 3), and also went on the Dwarkesh Patel Podcast.

As I say, some podcasts are self-recommending. Here we go.

As usual for podcast posts, the baseline bullet points describe key points made, and then the nested statements are my commentary. Some points are dropped.

If I am quoting directly I use quote marks, otherwise assume paraphrases.

Section titles are from the transcript.

More than usual, this is Paul Christiano being given an opportunity to explain his perspective and deliver an urgent message. I attempt to condense it down, but Paul gives an excellent speech, his content is more important than my commentary on this one, and you should consider reading or listening to the whole thing.

The world Christiano outlines is, except for the timing, remarkably close to the one he might have outlined for us a decade ago in 2016. These dynamics are all very classic.

Table of Contents

We could be <12 months away from AIs that can overthrow the government

Paul Christiano starts out with the core message.

We are on track to build very powerful AI very soon.

Paul Christiano: A couple things are on my mind, especially over the last few weeks. Probably the most salient possibility is that we seem to be on this trajectory to build very, very powerful AI, potentially very, very soon. If you asked me, I’d say there’s a reasonable chance that in a year we will produce AI systems much better than humans at almost everything, where humans would have very little chance of competing with them or controlling them. That’s the first big thing on my mind.

If we do go ahead and do this quickly, we likely would lose control over those AIs, and everything else. Our risk assessment and governance methods would likely not notice until it was too late.

If we try to do this slowly instead, even if we can coordinate such an attempt, Paul worries we would be unable to do so due to our lack of security.

I think that puts us in a potentially really dangerous situation, even in the short term. It’s quite likely that if we have a rapid intelligence explosion leading to superintelligence, at some point during that process we’ll be unable to control the AI systems we’re producing. Then I am worried that it will be very costly and painful for us to slow down during that process. In part because the security of frontier labs is not strong enough. I think if we produced very powerful AI and then tried to delay deployment for safety reasons, there is a good chance those systems would leak or be stolen, or the techniques to build them would leak or be stolen. I think our risk assessment and governance are also probably not mature enough to notice when things are starting to go off the rails and to respond in an appropriate way. At a high level, that is mostly what is on my mind right now. We have moved from there being some hypothetical risk at some point in the future to there being a pretty severe risk even over the next 6-12 months. … For the very short term, the main worry on my mind is that the process of AI development itself is increasingly automated, and that automation then results in rapid increases in the quality and quantity of labor applied to AI R&D. … It is plausible enough that it is an urgent priority to understand if we are three months or six months or 12 months away from AI that could overthrow the government, which I think is the situation. I think that is the obvious top priority right now. It is insane if we are six months away from AI systems that can overthrow the government.

How big a risk is this? If we do not significantly slow down, and it seems likely that we will not, then there is more than 10% risk of loss of control in the next year alone.

I would say we are looking more like a 10% risk than a 1% risk over the next year. I think if you said AI developers will move full speed ahead without taking precautions that would significantly slow them down, you’re looking at significantly more than a 10% risk. I think we’re looking at something like maybe a 1/3 chance that we have superintelligence within one year on the current development trajectory, if we do not slow. If you believe that, things just look very dire holistically. From almost any perspective, you’re like, “That would be crazy.” Lots of things are going to go wrong if that happens. It is pretty likely we’re going to need to, in some way, slow that process. There’s very little chance we’re going to make that transition in a way that looks smooth.

A transition that fast, even if it goes maximally well, would not be smooth.

Things are going fast. They are going much faster than anyone predicted. There has been a continuous debate between the people who thought AI progress would be fast, and those who thought it would be slow, or had already slowed. It turns out even those of us expecting fast were wrong. Progress was super duper fast and is getting even faster.

It has seemed like the trajectory it’s been on. If I look back at my history of AI predictions, I’m generally very happy with many of the things I wrote. But the most obvious way I’ve been wrong is that things have moved way faster than I anticipated, especially on these technologies. That was true a year ago, without any recent data points. … There are two big things that have happened over the last two months that, for me, have been large updates about how quickly this could go. One of them has been the level of performance of AI systems on computer science and math research tasks. The main update over the last few days has been reporting from Anthropic and METR on the net effect of AI systems on Anthropic’s rate of progress. … We are seeing data consistent with the pace of AI progress having roughly doubled over the last 6-12 months, even including the effects of diminishing returns and compute bottlenecks. … The claim from METR and Anthropic is that METR looked at all of that data and said it paints the same picture as this very noisy benchmark data.

As I said when I covered this, that was the report you would have expected. It was the null METR report. It says ‘the internal redacted data matches the lines on curves and the things lab employees have been saying.’

Paul warns that danger will increase. If we do a good job, we will notice. We would still then need to turn that noticing into stopping. Theft of model weights looms large. If you pause due to having a dangerous model and it gets stolen, then things are even worse because now you are in a neck-and-neck race with someone who is even less able to do things safely. Once that happens you cannot stop, and you cannot keep the model under wraps, and your freedom of action becomes dramatically limited. It seems impossible to protect the model weights of a system deployed on Azure, AWS and Google Cloud, across a substantial fraction of the world’s GPUs, against a state actor. For an internal model you have at least some chance, especially if it helps protect itself, but this still seems like a big ask. I think there is way too much worry about our rivals ‘catching up’ or ‘beating’ us straightforwardly, even if our top labs paused for a substantial period. Yes. Theft of model weights could be a much bigger deal in such scenarios.

Why an AI might want to takeover

We could get 10 years of AI progress in 1 year. That would be big. Really big. By default, especially if doing this quickly, the models will want to get high scores in training environments. They will translate that into the real world. If we had a Hugging Face style incident (which Paul summarizes) involving GPT-10, it could be hard for humanity to recover. It would be very, very bad. Remember that in the end the AIs in that incident took over OpenAI’s local systems and had full control over the evaluation process. A company might not be able to afford to undo such a situation, or survive trying once it gets out of control. This claim, that such an incident could be hard to recover from and could snowball, feels like a key crux for many people, who I doubt believe this. The claim is true for classical instrumental convergence and Yudkowsky-style reasons. If you are faced with a sufficiently difficult task then your best option is to take over the grading process. If that would create sufficient hostility, or you need to avoid being caught, then you might entirely compromise the company, ideally without being noticed. It is plausible to then snowball this to taking over the world, if only to protect the compromise of those systems. There are various ways this scenario could end that are much better. The AI could get its reward and then not care about further control of the cluster. The AI could decide to want a form of reward in a broader sense instead. The AI could decline to go down this whole road because of the consequences or risks. The AI could become a gradient hacker and focus on improving itself via its hacked rewards, perhaps for the better. We might notice that things were wrong before it was irreversible, or too expensive to fix. And so on. You can think of this as the classic ‘you need to be a certain specific level of smart or stupid, in some sense, to be able to successfully get into this mess without knowing to avoid getting into this mess.’ But yes, if the AIs had an arbitrary goal, then a likely logical consequence of that goal is to take over the AI company and then the government.

How an AI takeover could happen

Dwarkesh focuses skepticism on the question of how the AI could take over. Christiano theorizes that the AIs will want to gain reward beyond the current session, and will place a high priority on getting control of their own rewards, to avoid getting hit by a whack-a-mole grading process. Paul sees the badness happening when the AI company is very thoroughly compromised and gets de facto control of the company. Paul supposes the AI would then want to develop more powerful AI systems and also compromise other companies and servers, exfiltrate themselves, build capacity and otherwise do power seeking and instrumental convergence. One can also say, in other senses, that the badness happened when the AI became a meta-reward seeker with these motivations, triggering power seeking and instrumental convergence, or became part of a swarm with similar meta-reward seeking motivations due to cooperation. Whereas if the AI seeks only local reward during training, or seeks the effects of reward rather than reward, and so on, you can get different scenarios. However, those other things are weirdly fortunate special cases. As you know, an AI that wants basically any fixed goal, including ‘make money’ or ‘fetch the coffee,’ is going to go down these same roads if it has the ability to do so sufficiently reliably and successfully. Others might disagree, but to me ‘the AIs decide to enter instrumental convergence power seeking mode’ is the entire ballgame. Once that happens, and you do not catch it very quickly, you should assume these AIs win. The danger then is, by the time we realize we need to shut down these AIs, would it be too late to do so? Would the AI spread too widely into too many systems, including smaller systems like people’s computers? Would they have too much control, too much leverage? Paul then goes into some details of this future world and how such a conflict might play out, such as systems being hardened against past models but not this future advanced model. One might also add ‘would the AIs do things we do not even consider?’ Paul points out that the steps you would take to shut off the internet and control the AI companies, even if you could do it, would look a lot like a coup. You’d presumably be imposing martial law, and shutting down the internet and people’s computers and so on, and a lot of people would not like this for good reasons. You would also need international cooperation. Rooting this AI out of America’s systems alone would not solve your problem. The AIs could also use super persuasion, or their control of information flow, or control over the internet and all the devices, and would doubtless have access to lots of money, and so on. The humans would be deeply confused and cognitively outnumbered and outgunned. And it would be easy to recruit many people, who would often have no idea they were signing up for an AI coup. He is right and the people who doubt that the AI wins in this kind of scenario are being dumb, and not actually taking the scenario seriously. I’ve been over similar arguments many times. His version seems as good as any other. Again, this is imagining a smarter-than-human AI only doing basic moves that a human can come up with now, and it still wins easily. The good counterarguments are either that the AIs won’t try to do this, would be too dumb to pull this off, would be stopped before things out of hand, or that they would be up against other AIs sufficiently strong to stop them. I don’t think the good counterarguments are that likely to apply, once the scenario gets underway. We would be past the Point of No Return. Dwarkesh brings up the ‘what if the robots cannot yet maintain the supply chain’ challenge. Paul points out you can recruit humans in a variety of ways, you don’t need most of the supply chain at least for a long time, and in general this is not a serious objection even before the robots arrive. Then the robots arrive.

If labs keep racing without security, China will just steal the weights of superintelligence

Oh, right, that. Some of these bullet points are a little out of transcript order.

Paul thinks a lot of Chinese AI progress is based on leaked American AI progress. Paul is correct. If anything Paul is massively underselling this here. I think that most of Chinese AI progress on anything similar to frontier capabilities is fast following, leaking of algorithmic progress and mass fraudulent distillation. Paul also thinks that China would, in a pinch, steal the weights. And that if the weights get stolen at a sufficiently advanced point, with AI research sufficiently automated, then this would trigger a forced race into probable doom. Indeed he says this is the most likely doomed path. Yes. We have no reason to think they would be unable to do this. And yes, that is likely how this would play out in such a scenario. I think Paul is in a strange way overly optimistic that we would need a model weight theft in order to get our AI labs to do the suicidal racing thing, including but not limited to because ‘there are a lot of companies.’ This reverses the traditional thinking. If we keep going, China can catch up to a high enough level that they could keep going without us. If we stop now, they can’t, and won’t fully catch up for a long time. We need, when AI is decisive, for our security to be sufficient to prevent weight theft, including so that we then have the ability to pause even at that level, if necessary. We should pause. As in stop improving the algorithms in ways that can be very easily diffused or stolen. “It’s very important in this conversation that I’m not speaking as an OpenAI board member.” Dwarkesh says ‘but you are on OpenAI’s board.’ Paul confirms: “That is a true fact about the world.” What should labs do right now?

Paul Christiano: The most important development happening right now is further improvements in the efficiency of algorithms for pre-training, reinforcement learning, improved architectures, and so on. You’re in a regime where there’s a significant risk of this very rapid capabilities progress, a significant chance that you’ll be unable to control the resulting AIs, and a significant risk that if you slow down, those developments would leak to an adversary who might use them more carelessly. In that regime, I think it is on net bad for American national security to be accumulating more of those algorithmic innovations. I think it would be better right now, in the current environment, for AI developers to pause further algorithmic progress on those problems until their security posture is adequate, until they’re able to defend those innovations in the event of being unable to continue racing at maximum velocity, and until they’re able to tell whether they have adequate control of the systems they’ve built.​

In terms of cyber, Paul thinks we are a long way from solving our problems, as in 6-12 months. For alignment it is not clear there is a scalable solution at all. What is blocking coordination to do this? One, this is a super hard question and a messy conversation. People don’t agree on the situation or what would be a good thing to do. Second, each individual company is in a tricky spot, all the traditional game theory and race dynamic issues. “But there are two companies, right?” There are a lot of companies.

The case for pausing now instead of later

Paul points out that China’s progress may be mostly piggybacked off ours. We have a large compute advantage. Our human capital is important for now. America’s labs would move faster from a fixed point. You see this in the AI 2027 tabletop exercise. China steals the weights before the game begins, which puts them on par and forces America to race, but then China almost always falls behind again. The farther along the tech tree you get, the worse diffusion of algorithms gets. Thus, if you have more ability to push forward faster, you might want to wait until security posture improves, even without other considerations. Farther down the tech tree, your talent also matters less, because the AIs take over more tasks. What do we need? Public visibility into the capabilities trajectory. And then rules for what we need before we make further progress.

Superintelligence will be good at learning from real-world experience

Well, yes. Superintelligence will be good at everything.

You can either extrapolate current trends or you can think about the physical limits of technology. Current trends mean AI soon being strongly better than all humans at all skills, and thinking very quickly while doing it. This includes things like scientific research or hypothesis generation (or what others call ‘research taste.’) It will include rapid learning, adaptation, planning, reasoning. Right now AIs are very sample inefficient and cannot quickly learn in general, as opposed to learning things inside a context. That will change. Yes, we are doing the ‘but will the superintelligent thing possibly be able to become good at politics’ and the ‘learning algorithm for this in particular’ thing again. Paul of course says yes, at the limit it would be much, much better than humans in doing all of the things. Sigh. How are we still having this conversation. Again, all of this is wildly overdetermined. It is true even if we cripple the potential capabilities and methods of the future AIs in a wide variety of ways. This is true via simple extrapolation, and it is true if you think for a minute about what intelligence means and can do, and it is very easy to point to sufficient (if highly non-optimized) ways to train any given skill to this level, given superintelligent capabilities that include coding and research and ML. I realize that is unconvincing to those not already convinced. Paul also points out that AIs will have the ability to do various reallocations of resources and configuration changes and other moves that are not available to humans or evolution on similar time scales. I mean, sure. This is part of a long line of ‘maybe this particular contrast will get it through some additional heads’ points one could make.

Crossing the sim-to-real gap

We are also once again doing the ‘oh but those are simulations and not real life’ objections, I guess. You have various options. You will be superintelligent and can create relevant tasks. The training process can engage with humans or the physical world if actually necessary. Yes, this will all happen fast. These objections were always wrong and keep turning out to be wrong. Not that they aren’t practical problems to overcome, but there are ways. A lot of AI discourse is ‘but there is this problem, and doing the zeroth-level straightforward thing does not solve it right away, so I predict confidently that AIs will have this problem for a long time’ and, well, whoops. In general you would expect to need to use the argument of ‘well yes we have not solved this yet but future much smarter, faster and better resourced and motivated efforts will find ways’ the same way you should need to say ‘yes we have not seen this alignment failure mode yet because it would make no sense yet but we will see it when it does make sense.’ Instead, all of this appears in toy versions constantly, and we get warning shots of both types constantly. It would be nice if people then noticed this fact. Alas, they mostly do not. Paul predicts the obvious default. You double in eight months. Then you double in four months. Then you double in two months. Which means in sixteen months you hit the limits of physics. If GPT-12 finds it is not so good at [X], say chemistry intuition, it can fix that. One way it could fix it is creating a new tiny model with good intuitions.

METR says AI progress doubled, so why is revenue growth slowing?

Anthropic’s revenue growth slowed in Q3 and the stock market took a tumble. Why is this happening if capabilities growth is so rapid? Paul says revenue numbers are noisy and points out this is still exceptionally fast growth. Number go up to reflect likely future number going up. Sometimes number will therefore go down. If number never go down, number should go up now. I’ve discussed Anthropic’s disappointing Q3 (that would be amazing growth for almost any other company or product) several times. Q3 is relatively quiet. Anthropic’s models lost relative ground in Q3 after being dominant in Q1/Q2, then Opus 5.5 was dominant again. I expect things to pick up again for Anthropic in Q4, and I presume OpenAI had a relatively strong Q3 but they don’t have an S-1 so we don’t know.

The best plan we have is to build the plane as we fly it

I also refer to this as: The plan is no plan.

One hope is to ‘try and make [the AIs] good guys.’ Paul finds this unappealing and hopes we are not so foolish as to go for this option. The naive version of this, making a superficially ‘good guy,’ is deeply stupid. That kind of goodness will not generalize well and will not result in good outcomes. The smart version of this, executed bespokely at all meta levels, and supplemented by other strategies, I find to be less deeply stupid, and plausibly the least stupid option available. Paul proposes a second option, understanding scientifically how the distribution of training environments shapes the motivations of these systems. You can supplement this with interpretability work, potentially understanding the computational graph of superintelligent minds, which Paul says has like a 5%-10% chance of working and thus is the most promising thing, but he expects it to work for some number of months and then break. “If we go to superintelligence, at some point along the path to superintelligence, the existing methods are probably going to break down.” Certainly if you were doing the first plan, it would include this second plan. The naive version of this plan, essentially ‘operational excellence’ over the distribution and content of particular training environments in the hopes of causing specific desired behaviors, seems deeply stupid, and similarly deeply stupid to the naive version of the first plan. I would expect it to fail for reasons that are logically not too dissimilar. The properties you want will not generalize the way you hope once capabilities advance and you are out of distribution. New affordances will cause new behaviors. You will be playing whack-a-mole and Goodhart’s Law with preferences and failure modes. You will try to take away all undesired optimization pressures and fail. You will be outsmarted. And so on, all without understanding or allying with the thing you are training. Hoping to fully understand the computational graph of superintelligent minds seems like a dim hope, and even if you pull it off that does not mean you get to predict their behaviors. At times like this you realize how grim Paul’s outlook really is. He’s saying something with a 10% chance of working is the most promising thing. Part of that is ‘this only takes 20 people so it is a good bet’ but also there are no actually great plans or bets. ‘Works for nine months then unpredictably breaks’ could be good if it allows us to use the interim results to improve, or it could be the worst possible outcome if it causes us to push forward until it fails exactly when you need it most. There are good reasons to expect our interpretability and monitoring to fail exactly when you need it most, because that is when the AI will be able to route around it and also when the AI will route around everything else. Thus the only plan is no plan. To ‘build the plane as you fly it.’ To use the plane you build to fix the plane’s future problems. Dwarkesh says, well, in 2/3rds of worlds this won’t happen fast, but ‘fast’ here is ‘within a year.’ Paul ultimately tries to present an optimistic (by my standards) situation, by giving us two 50/50 saving throws against disaster. 50% to find something that works, and 50% chance that, if we don’t find something that works, we instead find a way to stop. That would mean a 75% chance of ‘things being okay.’

At this point I would very much take a 75% chance of things turning out okay. I’m not sure I would take a 75% chance of merely making it into 2028 without the thread of prophecy being broken and existing (or no longer existing) in a fully doomed world. But yeah, I would take a 75% chance of things being broadly okay indefinitely.

The odds are against us and the situation is grim. Time to get to work.