Don't Worry About the Vase

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Andy B's avatar
Andy B
18m

My best guess is that Huang is trying to play the game Germany was trying to play a decade ago, when they were trying to be on the US's side and on Russia's side at the same time. In particular, Huang wants to make sure that if China ends up Winning, they won't be angry at him. I would be very curious, for example, what he thinks is the probability that China will take over Taiwan within the next decade, and what he thinks is the probability conditional on that that NVIDIA will still be able to buy from TSMC. Of course he can't talk about that, and shouldn't, so I'll never know. But I suspect that that's the worst-case scenario he's trying to hedge against by demonstrating to China that he's happy to do business with them even when it hurts the US.

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Roger Ison's avatar
Roger Ison
1h

Seems to me that Zvi used a lot of words and missed the point, because the point was unstated. Nvidia must have a silent chain of thought that if China has access to great Nvidia chips, made in Taiwan, then China has less reason to precipitate a military intervention in Taiwan. A military intervention would result in TSMC's production machinery being at least disabled remotely by ASML if not destroyed, unless Trump has already given up Taiwan ahead of time, which maybe he has. Of course Jensen couldn't possibly say that. But how can you miss the backdrop here?

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