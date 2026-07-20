Don't Worry About the Vase

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Josh Green's avatar
Josh Green
8hEdited

Good roundup. The question I always end up asking with a new model this size is the boring one, what does it actually take to run it yourself, because the capability headlines never mention the VRAM bill.

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Jeffrey Soreff's avatar
Jeffrey Soreff
9hEdited

<mildSnark>

Re: "It is actively suicidal to respond to ‘the Chinese have better models now’ with ‘then we had better sell them the compute so they can run them and also build even better ones.’ Yet every time, yes, people will argue that. Sigh. "

When should we expect nVidia to automate this argument, using a AI agent to scan the current news, and write a topical op-ed-oid arguing for nVidia to sell unlimited SOTA GPUs to the PRC? Perhaps it won't be _people_ arguing this point permanently... This sounds like a feasible task today, albeit there would be AI 'tells' in currently generated prose...

</mildSnark>

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