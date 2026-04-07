Don't Worry About the Vase

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avalancheGenesis's avatar
avalancheGenesis
1h

Podcasts aren't my thing, so maybe it's obvious in-context to fans of that media, but it felt weird to have to look up "TBPN" because I had no idea what it was. Some sort of media property, but what format? I don't think it's ever been linked here before either, to the best recollection of dozens of This Week In Audio. If the news had been "sama buys Odd Lots" or "OAI bankrolls Dwarkesh" or something, then I'd know the appropriate amount of freakouttery to have.

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Woody Zen's avatar
Woody Zen
10m

Interesting data point. Altman's public prediction accuracy is actually 73% on 11 resolved claims , that's highest among AI/tech figures I track. His timeline and product predictions land more often than Musk (25%) or Zuckerberg (42%). The trust gap you describe seems to be between prediction accuracy and organizational honesty, he can be right about where AI is going while being dishonest about how he gets there. (Data: ClaimClock)

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