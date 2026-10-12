Don’t Worry About the Vase

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SufficientlyAnonymous's avatar
SufficientlyAnonymous
Oct 12

This feels likely too generous to OAI. While I agree with the most literal interpretation of your closing points 1-3, I think they shade over significant room for broken corporate culture. It'd surprise me if they were fired for only 1-3, while being totally plausible that they were strong advocates for 1-3 in a way that OAI senior leadership found unpleasant. And while "you got fired because you irritated your boss" isn't particularly shocking, it speaks poorly of OAI to behavior that way.

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Nonarbitrarity's avatar
Nonarbitrarity
Oct 13

> I believe that OpenAI did NOT fire these employees due to their publicly or internally expressed concerns about safety / advocacy of 3P commitments or third party auditors or embedded evaluators / in order to create a chilling effect or reduce employee cooperation with third parties.

This evidence does not support this conclusion.

The alleged "significant breach of trust" appeared after the story blew up, has zero details, was not mentioned to any of the three employees during firing, and did not arise during any of their and others' attempts to determine the cause. I don't doubt there was something, but it takes an extraordinary level of willful ignorance to believe there was an event simultaneously large enough to cause three long-term, capable employees to be fired, but small enough no one inside OpenAI can give a single detail and no one outside OpenAI has a clue what they mean.

Long-term, capable employees aren't fired for single events, they're fired due to alignment problems. Their goals and OpenAI's goals did not align.

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