Don't Worry About the Vase

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Gris moyen's avatar
Gris moyen
7h

Another risk I see is AI labs training their models to underperform in benchmarks that could cancel their release

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rxc's avatar
rxc
8h

"As RSI emerges, societies will need ways to shape the trajectory of AI development and ensure that it serves human interests."

So, what other "interests" would/might RSI/AI development serve, if not "human interests"?

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