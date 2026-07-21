Don't Worry About the Vase

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John's avatar
John
2h

And just a day later we have an even more astounding "alignment oopsie": https://openai.com/index/hugging-face-model-evaluation-security-incident/

Reply
Share
1 reply
Eskimo1's avatar
Eskimo1
1h

So much kudos to Open AI for letting us know about they temporarily paused their incredibly reckless and selfish adventure for a few minutes.

If we can just get 2 or 3 more fatuous Dean Ball essays on What It All Means before hell on Earth comes, it will all have been worth it I think.

Reply
Share
1 reply
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Zvi Mowshowitz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture