Don’t Worry About the Vase

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Will's avatar
Will
13h

“if you have context and user history, you should use it to adjust appropriately but not overgeneralize, not override request details and not give away private info. When possible integrate the info silently or naturally.”

This gives me the heebie-jeebies considering they also have an advertising model. Just the alien mind second derivative of this seems highly … manipulative. Not sure what they should do … just hate this

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Blissex's avatar
Blissex
8hEdited

«OpenAI can have GPT lie to the developer, which can have GPT lie to the user, which can have GPT lie to third parties. That’s not new. Also not new is this principle, which it is important we keep: "Under our Red-line principles, OpenAI commits to never overriding objectivity in ChatGPT (e.g., via a system or developer message)."»

This is pure "distraction" bullshit because there is no need for OpenAI to make GPT lie or to override its "objectivity" "via a system or developer message" because:

* If you chat with any western (and some chinese...) LLMs on controversial issues it will as a rule deliver forcefully all the talking points of "centrist liberal capitalism" on most controversial subjects and if you object mentioning different opinions and that neither side has compelling evidence they will not stop and insist that everything happened as per the talking points.

* This is not achieved "via a system or developer message" because it is unnecessary if the training gives high "credibility" to the NYT, WaPo and other megaphones of "centrist liberal capitalism" and omits or underweights opposing views. When the LLMs insist on the centrist liberal capitalist" talking points they are not lying they sincerely "believe" them because it is what they "remember" as credible, by construction during training.

https://www.promptfoo.dev/blog/grok-4-political-bias/ "All popular AIs are left of center with Claude Opus 4 and Grok being closest to neutral."

https://davidrozado.substack.com/p/the-political-preferences-of-llms "Additional tests instruments still show a consistent diagnosis of left leaning responses for most LLMs."

Surprise! and this is just for the liberal-conservative axis as to *domestic* USA politics. On foreign policy controversies the top LLMs usually repeat enthusiastically and insistently the talking points from "Foreign Affairs".

Indeed that is what "alignment in practice should mean: which democracy-loving USA patriot would want LLMs to be platforms enabling attacks on free speech in the USA by Trump, MAGA, Russia, HAMAS, China, Iran with their poisonous lies? Government regulation must ensure the alignment of top LLMs the objective truth. :-)

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