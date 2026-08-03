Don't Worry About the Vase

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Max Weaver's avatar
Max Weaver
1h

There was a comment on ACX the other day that I can't find, but I'll at least credit that the idea didn't originate with me.

The real AGI skeptics can't be convinced by anything that AI does, because they define AGI or ASI as magic. Whenever AI does something by a boring real world process, that doesn't count. Physicists can today turn lead to gold at absurd expense in a particle accelerator, but that doesn't count because we know how nuclear physics works.

I've personally known someone who thought Rubiks Cubes indicated exceptional intelligence. When I showed him that the common method uses a series of algorithms, all the magic deflated. He didn't care that I hadn't personally come up with the algorithms (tbc I hadn't and its much more impressive if I had), just that it wasn't a spontaneous act of genius.

If AI paperclip our light cone there will be a few last tweets about how this isn't ASI, it isn't even AGI, because all of those actions were not that creative or intelligent, actually.

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Allan's avatar
Allan
just now

I find the concern about humans being outdone by their AI counterparts somewhat puzzling. Here's why. For all but the very, absolute best in a field, the vastly more typical human experience is that there's always someone better, someone smarter than you are. And this does not prevent us from getting out of bed in the morning. As a political scientist, being acutely aware that I am not as smart or insightful as Robert Dahl or Sam Huntington was or their contemporary equivalents does not keep me from: 1. enjoying my work, 2. doing ongoing good work (albeit not as awesome as the very best), or 3. passing on to my students an enthusiasm for why they should think carefully about political science. Put another way, unless you're Michael Jordan, there's always going to be a better basketball player, but that doesn't prevent millions of people from playing basketball. Or, think of it this way: take someone with an IQ of, say, 130 or 140. That's really very smart, 99th percentile. And yet there are still ~70,000,000 people smarter than that person. Who cares? Do people with an IQ of 135 spend their days ruing the fact that there are millions of people smarter than they are? Maybe, but then again, maybe they just get on with their days and go to work, make money, have families, and live their lives.

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