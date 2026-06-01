Don't Worry About the Vase

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Brandon Reinhart's avatar
Brandon Reinhart
16h

Prompt injections violate the user's trust. I greatly dislike them. It means the clear stream of communication between me and the agent isn't actually what it looks like.

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Mira's avatar
Mira
16h

Do you think the scary part is that model welfare knobs will mostly get judged by their side effects before anyone agrees what “welfare” even means?

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