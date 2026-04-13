Don't Worry About the Vase

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Methos5000's avatar
Methos5000
3h

The lack of self awareness is amazing. Have you read your own writing? You belittle almost anyone who you disagree with and accuse them of acting in bad faith all the time. Physician heal thyself.

It's also really weird to try to separate cause and effect from moral responsibility of the effect one caused. Drunk drivers go to jail for killing people even though it wasn't the intent, it was a foreseeable consequence.

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Quix's avatar
Quix
3h

Seems weird to say political violence is never acceptable except pretty much everything in this world was founded upon violence. The state is literally an authority of violence itself. Rebelling against a corrupt state requires violence too.

Bad take. Like incredible L that seems to not be aware of history at all. Maybe ask Claude to explain the history of violence.

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