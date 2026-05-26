Don't Worry About the Vase

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Mk's avatar
Mk
4hEdited

"subscribing to what is effectively an institutionalist, European technocrat, left-wing social justice socialist labor-centered perspective, especially with treating the role of the economy as creating and protecting ‘good jobs.’"

I think this is too much of an Americanised laissez-faire frame to view it with - the new encyclical is a callback to Rerum Novarum, Leo XIII's response to the Industrial Revolution, which contained an absolute rejection of socialism. As has been affirmed since, private property is inviolable and even moderate socialism is always incompatible with Catholicism. In Europe, the mainstream right and Christian Democracy (see for example the social market economy of post-war West Germany) is largely based on this strand of Catholic social teaching.

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1 reply by Zvi Mowshowitz
Peter Gerdes's avatar
Peter Gerdes
3h

I mean the pope is obviously committed to a Catholic worldview on which our minds aren't mere brain happenstance but where man uniquely has a soul and free will. If you start from those assumptions then it would be crazy for him to regard AIs as being minds in the sense that people are. Hell I think many Catholics denied that animals could even suffer for quite awhile.

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