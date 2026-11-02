Don’t Worry About the Vase

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Bruce Raben's avatar
Bruce Raben
1h

This is way above my pay grade and IQ. But. There are only 2 countries that matter in AI; China and the USA. Everybody is in the peanut gallery. So how do you get the 2 countries to pick A,B or C? or Nothing and hang on and see what happens. The chip thing and China reminds me of some of the people who leaked nuclear secrets to Russia because they did not think one country should have dominion over such power.

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Clinton Alexander's avatar
Clinton Alexander
1m

This piece is rhetorically arrogant and overconfident intuition presented as obvious. Zvi lands a few real hits on Scott’s reasoning, but he doesn’t move the crux any more than Scott did.

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