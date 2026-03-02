Don't Worry About the Vase

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrew Clough's avatar
Andrew Clough
15h

Why are you confident that OpenAI didn't intend things to work out this way? They might very well not have, but surely we can't rule it out given the possibility of taking out their biggest rival. It isn't always cui bono but it doesn't make sense to ignore that aspect completely.

Reply
Share
2 replies
avalancheGenesis's avatar
avalancheGenesis
8h

Not enough time to finish this aspirationally short post before work, but do want to say thanks for making me read Dean Ball's. It's a good post, sir. Always hard to tell whether someone who's good at tweets can also do good longform writing, and...yes, he can. It is a shame there are not more such Worthy Opponents.

(This also updates me positively on pulling the "no, seriously, you need to click the link and go read this for real" card, if it'll lead to Quality at this level. Some stuff is just hard to usefully quote.)

Reply
Share
43 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Zvi Mowshowitz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture