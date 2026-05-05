Don't Worry About the Vase

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El Oso's avatar
El Oso
2h

You know this is going to be mostly about checking that AI is not "woke" and worships Donald Trump than anything else.

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Vivid Section's avatar
Vivid Section
1h

the ad-hoc problem here generalizes well beyond government

We are moving into a regime in many ways defined by partial, practical alignment. Perhaps this is a good thing or not, but we are more and more defined by these reactionary, arbitrary, good-enough methods of dealing with AI.

Yet we aren't building the best versions of these partial alignment systems. We aren't even building the kind-of-defensible-but-not-perfect versions of these systems. We're just building them as they come up, and getting almost completely arbitrary paradigms that have many of the worst possible properties.

Not formally guaranteed alignment that is 'good-enough' might be a legitimate tactic. Just having people who have no idea what is going on making choices because they need to make choices is not.

This post is correct as far as it goes for gov regulation in this current moment in time, where we should move away from ad hoc white house mandate (which is one of the many potential solutions in arbitrary solution space with many negative properties), and towards CAISI (which is one of the many potential solutions that has some level of decent grounding, if not perfect, and has some negative and some positive properties).

But it generalises more broadly than gov. What about for example how we now roughly train on soul docs (character based training)? How come there isn't like a MMLU for honesty, virtue, character (if anyone is interested in this DM me, I'm thinking about building an org which runs benchmarks+evals for character). Even if not perfect maybe better than a singular ad hocish team embedded in the labs.

There are a bunch of Pareto improvements just sitting here right now. The recipe is unglamorous. Find where the system is drifting toward on-the-fly arbitrary decisions in opaque or misaligned incentive backgrounds, and then build the thoughtful good-enough infrastructure for those places before the arbitrary version locks in. It isn't solve alignment. But like, is that even the world we're in anymore?

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