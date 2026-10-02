Don’t Worry About the Vase

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Odd anon's avatar
Odd anon
Oct 2

> At one point, a senator said flat out, "Should we just make RSI illegal?" (Not a joke! This really happened!)

The actual dialog ( https://www.youtube.com/live/Qa5nJwmmQpc?si=sfOUqP2bNeAOR3kM&t=5179 ):

Senator Ruben Gallego (D-AZ): "RSI: Should we just make it illegal? Is it possible even to make it illegal? Yes, Daniel."

Daniel Kokotajlo: "Uh yes, sir. I believe we should make it illegal and I do think it's possible."

Senator Gallego: "Thank you, Daniel. I yield back."

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[insert here] delenda est's avatar
[insert here] delenda est
Oct 2

Also, an enterprising AI Safety lawyer would sue Huang for securities fraud, because he says there is no alignment risk, when the actual experts concur that there is such a risk, and have spent in two cases so far dozens of heavily reviewed prospectus pages saying so, and this risk is clearly a risk for NVIDIA's sales.

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