Don’t Worry About the Vase

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heat_wave's avatar
heat_wave
Dec 13, 2023

I don't remember how I ended up here (might've been a link in an ACX post, or a random tweet, or an MtG-related post in the pre-Substack period of the blog) but I'm very happy that I did. I've been following since early Covid days because those posts aimed at understanding the situation rather than pushing any sort of agenda. Later I noticed that regardless of the topic, even when I'm completely out of my depth, the posts are never boring and help me understand this world a bit better. Yeah, the AI roundups are massive and I've given up on consuming every post, but that's the nature of that topic (and I don't envy the people who are constantly aware of the X-risk etc).

I guess that was a meandering way to say a huge thank you for your writing and for keeping all of it free.

Btw I do enjoy the MtG/other game posts (my first reaction to your blog was "wait, I remember this name. A Magic pro wrote all of that?") but it makes sense if you want to keep that separate.

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Happy Times Metaphysics's avatar
Happy Times Metaphysics
Dec 22, 2024

I've noticed you deleted my critical comment here, and my account and comments on Lesswrong. As well as several other accounts making similar criticism on lesswrong. This activity has been noted

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