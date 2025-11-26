Don't Worry About the Vase

Tilia
Nov 26

This post is great, but I think the way you use the term "Funding Needed" is misleading

> They roughly mean this, to the best of my knowledge:

> Low: Could likely be fully funded with less than ~$250k.

> Medium: Could plausibly be fully funded with between ~$250k and ~$2 million.

> High: Could probably make good use of more than ~$2 million.

This means that a small org, which is in desperate need for money (e.g. would have to shut down soon if they don't get donations), but that has a small total budget (anything below $250k) will be ranked as "Funding Needed: Low".

This means that donation oportunity that could really make a diffrence, may be overlooked because people skimming this post doesn't think the money is needed.

Askwho Casts AI's avatar
Askwho Casts AI
Nov 26

Podcast episode for this post: 2 hours of nonprofity goodness.

https://open.substack.com/pub/dwatvpodcast/p/the-big-nonprofits-post-2025

