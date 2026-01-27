Don't Worry About the Vase

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joshua Snider's avatar
Joshua Snider
5h

Yes, these ethics have a liberal/libertarian bent, but it's not difficult to argue that those are just better values.

Reply
Share
Michael S. Tucker's avatar
Michael S. Tucker
8h

While I want to remain hopeful about these S-doom avoidance efforts, such as developing a strong, well-reasoned constitutional framework, my resolve flickers. Many may remember, either in detail or just roughly, Hermann Hesse’s philosophical novel The Glass Bead Game (1943), whose story concludes with a decisive and tragic transformation. It seems that Silicon Valley and Silicon Alley embody a modern tension between the pure, detached intellect (the contemplative life) and active engagement with the world (the active life), set in the 23rd-century utopian, intellectual region of Castalia. I take most seriously the concerns and fears expressed by Eliezer Yudkowsky, Daniel Kokotajlo, and Zvi Mowshowitz, to name just three important thinkers, including the idea that if humanity’s best and brightest technology engineers can make several attempts at achieving AI alignment, while the collective best effort that Homo sapiens can offer is to provide protection for this elite group to keep tinkering at the problem while avoiding recurring AI-induced dooms, then it would seem our HS team should commit to building the most resilient fortress possible to allow them to live and continue pursuing The Goal. When this is accomplished, the rebuilding of Earth’s Eden, with many lessons learned, could begin.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Zvi Mowshowitz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture