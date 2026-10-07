Don’t Worry About the Vase

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Scott Aaronson's avatar
Scott Aaronson
Oct 8Edited

Zvi, if this means anything to you: I've finally completed my decades-long journey from alignment-skeptical to alignment-curious to 100% alignment-pilled, at the level of you or Paul Christiano or Scott Alexander if not Eliezer himself. By far the most important driver of this was of course witnessing the staggering ramp-up in capabilities, from stumbling over elementary school problems to, this week, solving a significant fraction of all the open problems in quantum computing that I cared about. But reading every word you've written on this subject for the past four years (oh alright, ~80% of the words) played an absolutely crucial role, helping me to update on reality rather than softening the blows with endless cope ("OK, but here's how it still COULD be overstated"). The fact that this was so hard for me gives me more sympathy than you probably have for Steven Pinker and other smart people who still struggle with this!

So, thank you. I salute you. But do take care of yourself and feel free to post less! Picking and choosing more would not only not be an injury, it would be a serious *benefit* to those of us who've come to rely on you. As it is, simply *reading* your output takes an hour or more per day; how it gets written remains one of the mysteries of the world.

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David Fendrich's avatar
David Fendrich
Oct 7

Are you sure that the 52 needles in the right hand 2025 corner should be counted? Seems like that is just a needle store?

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