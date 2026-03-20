Don't Worry About the Vase

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Anthony Bailey's avatar
Anthony Bailey
2m

7ci

Are there no existing laws (federal or state, anywhere) that can be interpreted as "Don't build technologies that you cannot robustly prevent from deposing the government and killing everyone"?

Understood if the answer is "no, left unwritten because no-one would be so stupid as to" but the question seems worth asking.

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Bellieve's avatar
Bellieve
31m

In the short term, this policy is fine.

But we have to be bolder and think, for example, how AI will reshape democracy more broadly (https://bellieve.substack.com/p/democracy-and-ai-as-a-new-estate). This thing is growing exponentially; few know how it will be in 5-10 years.

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