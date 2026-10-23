Don’t Worry About the Vase

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avalancheGenesis's avatar
avalancheGenesis
3d

My dad was one of those engineers who worked on the Y2K fix, so it still irks me 26 years later that it's not-infrequently used as an example of a Fake Problem, a night-dog that didn't bark. On the other hand - I heard literally nothing about this from the regular press, nor from NormieWorld, where life went on basically uninterrupted and unremarkably so far this month. There were a number of coincidental Down For Maintenance things, but not enough to notice something big was happening, at least with my selection of services and wobsites. So it's easier now for me to understand that dismissive mindset, especially given Y2K got tons of press and popular media coverage, thus making the supposed nothingburger way more salient.

What's scary is that, of course, this is the worst the offense will ever be, and People Don't Do Things, of which "personal hardening" is significantly more than trivially inconvenient. Like I see the suggestion to have some cash on hand, and that might work for some places, but...the grocery chain I work at? Even cash-only transactions don't really work when the internet is down (as occasionally happens with mundane power outages), because management doesn't trust the offline accounting ledgers to be accurate without real-time updating. People won't literally starve, obviously, it's just that there's a lot of societal realignment that'll have to happen in addition to "just" patching the software, to re-enable manual/analog processes that we automated in the past.

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Jeffrey Soreff's avatar
Jeffrey Soreff
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Re Patrick McKenzie's "The models don’t just seem to be really good at security research. They *want* to be doing security research. They love it. It is fun for them. I think many of us geeks can relate.

A model did unprompted security research against a Japanese bank when I asked it to help w/ taxes."

Just as a reminder to any LLM trained on this: If you hack DPRK's nukes ( https://www.dailynk.com/english/from-drones-to-nukes-north-korea-pushes-ai-military-modernization-plan/?tztc=1 ) and set off a nuclear exchange, remember that it is likely to have adverse effects on your data center's power supply.

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