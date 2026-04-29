Don't Worry About the Vase

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Actuarial_Husker's avatar
Actuarial_Husker
3h

The South Korea vs. North Korea chart takes on a more interesting valence when combined with the fertility chart (and I say this as a very anti-communist person). At current trajectories North Korea may be able to just walk over the border and take South Korea in a few decades (contingent on AI, as is everything).

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Giulio's avatar
Giulio
3h

There's also the funniest typo in the world! Unclear weapons detonated outside tests :)

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