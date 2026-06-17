Don't Worry About the Vase

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Drew's avatar
Drew
2h

Zvi, my friend - you are falling into the same trap that Trump observers have been falling into for a decade. But you have no excuse anymore.

A far-simpler way to understand the Trump administration’s actions is this: Trump (and his team) likes to create leverage over institutions he dislikes, then use that leverage to force concessions.

He has done this with universities, law firms, and other institutions. It is a method of gaining additional power.

The Trump team is not "stupid." They are simply playing a different game. Once you ask, “What can they make this person or institution do to get back in their good graces?” a lot of these actions make more sense.

Calling the Trump administration stupid is 2016-brained analysis. It assumes they are trying to act in good faith and failing. But that is not what they are doing.

Questions to always ask of savvy political actors who do things that are "bad for the US":

“What do they gain from this? What concessions might this force?”

You're a rationalist. So be rational. Evaluate Trump team actions in the context of their past actions.

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Max Weaver's avatar
Max Weaver
2h

I'm very curious what the comments will say this time, after all of the previous post's variations of "surely the white house isn't that unreasonable, you don't know the story, Anthropic is suspicious." I didn't know the details of why Amazon allegedly contacted the white house -- as opposed to the other versions considered here that seem more plausible. But the outside view is plenty.

Anthropic is a bunch of socially unskilled nerds who do their best and speak the truth because they typically don't even consider lying. The fact that such nerds have gone from accepted bully-able targets to billionaires seems to have irked society, and thus "Anthropic was asking for it." The white house, particularly Emil Michaels, Just Says Things. Of the two parties, only one had a story that changed completely when testifying under oath during the supply chain risk fiasco.

A mix of those is that I'm knowledgeable about a lot of the supposed SCR concerns. Michael's accusation that Dario said the military should call him if the missiles were flying wasn't just a lie. It's a situation that would never come up in the first place (oh fuck, I just wrote 'it's not X it's Y...too much AI has entered my brain). No competent missile defense system queries an LLM when responding. Those systems are all already automated with old fashioned algorithmic code. I've worked a bit with Maven and the instantiation there, and the issues are nothing close to anything discussed publicly. When you find an area where you have domain expertise, this administration's comments are quickly revealed as devoid of truth. I'm trying to figure out if there's anything a la Scott Alexander's the Media Never Lies, but I think even that low bar is too generous.

I have a lot of issues with Anthropic -- how they treat model welfare and AI safety, particularly given that as of today I'd call them the company likely to achieve AGI and ASI first. But all of the supposed problems of a bunch of nerds not reading the room and kowtowing -- that ain't it.

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