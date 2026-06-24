Don't Worry About the Vase

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sam Penrose's avatar
Sam Penrose
7h

Your practice of clearly, accurately, calmly holding dominant analysts such as Thompson to account for disingenuous bullshit continues to be a public service. Thank you

Reply
Share
Michael Schuck's avatar
Michael Schuck
8h

I think this episode has helped to prove that there is no such thing as Trump Derangement Syndrome. I thought my opinions of the man were as low as it was possible to get before he was reelected and yet he's turned out to be even worse than I could have ever imagined.

Reply
Share
2 replies
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Zvi Mowshowitz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture