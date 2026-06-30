Don't Worry About the Vase

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Concerned Founder's avatar
Concerned Founder
1h

You seem to argue that the negative consequences of 1st amendment protections applying to AI would be problematic and imply that means such protection shouldn't exist: but that isn't how the constitution works. You similarly express concern about the negative implications of the SCOTUS decision allowing the president to fire most executive branch employees. Yet that isn't what SCOTUS should be concerned about. Their role should be *interpreting* the constitution and legislation: *not* legislating from the bench. If you don't like the implications of the existing constitution or laws: the intention of the constitution is that you change them rather than hoping for the court to distort things to your liking. Obviously that is difficult: which is why people try to rationalize avoiding the democratic approach to fixing things.

Perhaps their reasoning is flawed and they have distorted things: that is a different and more productive argument to make. Otherwise your implied approach of considering the implications of the outcome of a decision (rather than its reasoning) opens things up for everyone else to try to do the same: rather than trying to focus on democratic approaches to addressing the issues. Yes: those are difficult (perhaps not possible): but it seems better than explicitly hoping for an authoritarian court that dictates things to your liking.

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David F Brochu's avatar
David F Brochu
2h

The solution to Ai regulation is hiding in plain sight. The Fiduciary Standard as applied to wealth management checks all the boxes without constraining development. States enforce a national framework that is already well understood.

A company is free to deploy Ai models and services at will providing the services provided are in the best interest of the user. This need not apply to enterprise applications as they would be considered “accredited” in investment language. Retail applications (non enterprise) would be required to meet the same standards as wealth managers.

Consider the consequence of failure by what is the most consequential technology since fire and our highest commercial standard seems appropriate.

Simple, easy, effective and already well vetted. It also helps Ai with their public relations problem. Any company rejecting the proposal would have to explain why someone would want to use that platform.

Trust us they say. Give us regulation. Well here you have it.

No more, “we didn’t know it could or would do that”. You knew or should have known. If the model isn’t safe do not deploy it. If you do stand by your work.

If we expect those managing our money to put our interest first might we want the authors of the future to do the same?

I used to manage money. It is not nearly as onerous as it sounds. One can and will make mistakes. It is the intention that is measured.

They can’t have it both ways. Either this is or is not the best thing since sliced bread.

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