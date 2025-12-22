Don't Worry About the Vase

The Last Moderate's avatar
The Last Moderate
Dec 22

This piece is superior to everyone else's most careful take on the topic, as well as your own previous entries in the series. If I wasn't already subscribed, this would do it for me.

rxc
Dec 22

There is no mention in this analysis about having extended family to help with childcare and other expenses. If you go to school in the town where you grew up and live at home and eat with your family, education can be a lot less expensive. If you find the right partner in town, and decide to live next to your inlaws, they can help provide childcare. I think a LOT of immigrant families work this way, and they do make it work and they pass it along to the children to make it work again. It is the culture that pushes them out of the nest, by telling them to be "independent", but real independence only happens when you save enough money to have a backstop to current income,, or a job that is secure enough that you don't worry too much about being laid off

The other option that no one mentions is joining the military, which provides a LOT of support in a lot of ways, and teaches young people HOW to live by themselves. No one offers this up as a learning experience, which it definitely is. And it only costs a few years of your life for that education. Those who say that you are taking a chance on getting killed aren't looking at the actual numbers - relatively few service people are killed or severely injured in service these days, and the government takes care of those who are, and their families.

Children used to be considered a valuable resource to a family, because they could go off and do work and earn money. Now they are considered a fragile potential liability who will come back and haunt the parents forever, maybe killing them - but are still "precious", in spite of the potential liabilities. I don't think many couples about to get married discuss WHY they want or don't want kids, and come to some understanding about how they are going to raise them. They seem to be taught to think in the "here and now", and not think about the future. Maybe we also need to teach young people to think more about the future, than to just live in the present.

