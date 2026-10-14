Don’t Worry About the Vase

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Eskimo1's avatar
Eskimo1
Oct 14

The OpenAI firings are really the nail in the coffin on the idea that management is doing anything beyond lip service.

So that’s it huh? My kids die because of 8 or 10 guys on a pointless, destructive ego bender. What the fuck.

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Zac Hill's avatar
Zac Hill
Oct 14

I got seriously updated on this a couple weeks back at an event at Berkman Klein where a major automobile executive was talking about what “safety culture” meant in that context - and it just has zero percent whatsoever to do with the existing culture of the labs right now. Basically the thrust was “we are so fixated on safety that employees eventually are like ‘okay okay enough about safety,’ but we WANT it to be that ubiquitous because that is the responsibility we hold when hundreds of millions of lives are at stake every year by virtue of our products.”

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