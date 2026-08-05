Don't Worry About the Vase

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DangerouslyUnstable's avatar
DangerouslyUnstable
4h

The smartest/best version of the "intelligence denialism" that I have seen is not an argument that intelligence is limited or capped or that humans are near the top, but rather that intelligence might be something like roundness. Roundness is in theory unlimited, you can always get rounder, but the _difference_ made in increasing levels of roundness gets increasingly smaller. Basically that the returns are very very sub linear.

Pi is infinite, but apparently only the first few digits are necessary for any kind of real world calculation.

I have no idea whether or not that is correct, or what kind of evidence one might want to see to support it, but at least it's not an on-it's-face ridiculous idea.

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Seta Sojiro's avatar
Seta Sojiro
3h

There's a fourth perspective, which is that AI will be superhuman at some things and not others. And there is a pretty obvious way to distinguish which - AI will be superhuman at things that are amenable to brute force synthetic data generation ie. formal systems like math and coding. And progress will continue to be slow for things for which data is scarce (almost everything else).

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