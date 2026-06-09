Don't Worry About the Vase

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Zvi Mowshowitz's avatar
Zvi Mowshowitz
8h

For those wondering, the third lab is Google, and this refers to Demis, Anthropic and OpenAI all calling for building the ability for a coordinated slowdown, along with them also having a plan for RSI.

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gregvp's avatar
gregvp
7h

This "plan" reminds me inescapably of Miss World contestants' hopes for world peace.

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