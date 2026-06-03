Don't Worry About the Vase

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Andy G's avatar
Andy G
3h

"It’s not a huge mistake, but a small-medium sized one. But I am fairly confident this is a mistake nonetheless."

Thank you for this post.

The above quote is my takeaway.

And if it turns out to be a small mistake it probably prevented a larger one, and so maybe not a small mistake.

How close is this to your own view?

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City Zero's avatar
City Zero
1h

The debate looks like it's about models.

The deeper question is about sequencing. Who gets access first, who evaluates first, and who establishes the initial interpretation of a new capability before it reaches everyone else.

As advanced systems become harder to evaluate directly, institutions increasingly compete for position within the verification process itself. The object is the model. The struggle is over the order in which its meaning is established.

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