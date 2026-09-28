Don’t Worry About the Vase

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Kevin Lacker's avatar
Kevin Lacker
Sep 28

As more information comes out, clearly there's a systematic problem. I think OpenAI and Anthropic have been operating with the wrong "trust model". This reminds me of what happened to both Microsoft and Facebook at different points.

1. Microsoft in the pre-internet era had a model of, applications that run on your computer can generally be trusted. That was fine but once the internet occurred it was no longer fine. Viruses used this ability to escalate, it was more or less a security disaster.

2. Facebook early on had a model where employees could be trusted. That was okay when small but as they grew they ran into more and more problems of employees spying on users.

In both of these cases they had to rebuild a lot of their infrastructure with new assumptions about what could be trusted. Per-app sandboxing, tools that limited employee access.

My take is that the AI companies have been trusting the "models in training", and they have to stop doing that. Yes they should have "defense in depth" and make sure the models are aligned as well as possible, but the infrastructure also cannot trust the models in training. Just like Facebook tries as much as possible to ensure that the temps it hires are ethical people, but is ready for some fraction of them to be bad.

I think this will slow down some development in a very mundane way. E.g. you cannot expose Artifactory to the agents because it is not designed for untrusted use. But it is not hopeless. This sort of mundane security should reduce incidents by like, one or two orders or magnitude. (And then things will scale up and we'll have more problems to deal with, I'm sure.)

Also we're about a year away from this sort of hacks coming from Chinese companies who don't listen to American complaints, so everyone needs to toughen up their anti-AI security.

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Craig C's avatar
Craig C
Sep 28

Zvi, If you see an ant in the kitchen, there are thousands more unseen.

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