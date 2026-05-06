Don't Worry About the Vase

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Rapa-Nui's avatar
Rapa-Nui
3h

"Much of this is that you guys can’t name your stuff in a fun way. Claude is a guy. GPT-5.5 sounds like a medicine or some kind of wire"

I think I made a comment about this 1 or 2 years ago on this very blog.

My complaint was not so much about the branding (even in the late 2010s we had "AI" assistants with proper names- Alexa, Siri, Cortana; sticking to "GPT" early was actually a differentiator and possibly a competitive edge) but about the absolutely insane mess around the foundation model version labels. Honestly, I still can't keep them straight. Instead, Anthropic has evocative names that tell me exactly what it offers:

Haiku - small, cute, fast

Sonnet - baseline

Opus - when you need to try hard

Mythos- unleash the Shoggoth

This is an effective labelling strategy. Ia! Ia!

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Matt Wigdahl's avatar
Matt Wigdahl
2h

I'll do you one better! Why is Anthropic?

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