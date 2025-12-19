Don't Worry About the Vase

Nate Sharpe
Dec 19

Agreed, and important for people to remember. On infrastructure, one important aspect that you don't refer to is cycling infrastructure, which has shown insane improvements in many places and certainly hasn't gotten worse anywhere that I've been. It has never been safer or more pleasant to travel by bike in any major US city that I've been to than it is today. I live in Cambridge, and have biked extensively also in NYC, Chicago, and done many longer trips around the Northeast. There's no question that things have never been better.

Ethics Gradient
Dec 19

Best time to play outside: basically monotonically better the further back you go until 1930, possibly earlier.

Between less snow each year (Calvin and Hobbes's snow adventures were meant to be evocative, not aspirational) in favor of shitty New Jersey-like winter conditions (immiserating rain and bare trees and dead grass with none of the splendor of snow or the joy of playing in it or of skating on a lake or even an outdoor ice rink) and the insect apocalypse, the world is a substantially less wondrous place for my kids to play outside than it was for me, and it's worse every year.

