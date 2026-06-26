Don't Worry About the Vase

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hnau's avatar
hnau
11h

> Only those who care and find it relevant to their interests should proceed to the second half, which addresses the blame game about how we got here, and claims that things would be better if people stopped speaking truth.

I suggest revising this sentence since the meaning of the last clause inverts based on whether "claims" is read as a noun or a verb.

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Arbituram's avatar
Arbituram
10h

If this results in 'only Americans get to use the best model' Europe and Taiwan start having very different incentives (as do the approximately half of cutting edge AI researchers that are not American).

An astonishing level of shooting one self in the foot. And continuing to ship Nvidia chips to China in the meantime!

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