Don't Worry About the Vase

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Simon's avatar
Simon
6m

let's not forget when WSJ reported on OpenAI's new pretraining run hitting a wall, the **same day** o3 came out: https://www.wsj.com/tech/ai/openai-gpt5-orion-delays-639e7693.

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Kushagra's avatar
Kushagra
33m

Traditional media has a way of hitting new lows everyday, while continuing to retain all authoritativeness.

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