Compacation
Dec 24Edited

One Battle After Another flipped for me after the first act once I realized this

> Why? Fundamentally, because the movie depends on the idea that Bob is a Good Dude, and that the revolutionaries are sympathetic. Sorry, no dice, and no amount of stacking the deck with other awfulness is going to change that.

is actually _false_.

**Spoilers for the film follow.**

The “revolutionaries” are framed as amoral, chaotic, and absurdly pedantic. Their bullshit bureaucracy stymies Bob’s efforts to reach a waypoint across ~20-30 minutes of the movie. (It’s even proven ineffective by how quickly everyone is tracked down once ordered by the Colonel.) They’re “inciting the revolution” but killing innocents in banks and fucking while blowing random shit up.

The Dojo master and his “Latino Underground Railroad” by contrast just quietly funnel immigrants safely through rock-solid logistics and strong community. He even uses the network to _save Bob_, during that deeply-hilarious guided interview. (“You need insulin?” _nods slowly_ “…yes?”) No fireworks, no machine guns, just quiet effectiveness.

Where Bob works as an audience avatar is not in the goodness of his revolutionary acts, but in his enduring love for his daughter in the face of her mother’s abandonment and their terrible histories. He’s sympathetic because he’s barely keeping shit together, as all parents do today, in the face of terrible odds and things Out To Get You (as you’ve written before). That said, he’s complex in that the Out To Get Him stuff was caused by his own actions. He created those conditions.

Anyway I’m 100% with you on Sinners but had to share thoughts on this one. It’s not an all-time great (and IMO movie quality has dropped off in the last ~10 years), but One Battle After Another is a great film.

1 reply
Tapatakt's avatar
Tapatakt
Dec 25

I don't understand what you like about Thunderbolts. I'm not "out of any Marvel movies ever": Deadpool was pretty good and fun; Guardians of the Galaxy were kinda meh, but also kinda fun; Logan was overhyped, but not bad.

Thunderbolts are bad. Stupid plot, boring characters, zero memorable lines, awful ending. Even visuals and action are not impressive to say the least (I don't think it's forgivable for the movie with larger budget than Return of the King, and yes, I adjusted for inflation).

