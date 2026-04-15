Don't Worry About the Vase

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Askwho Casts AI's avatar
Askwho Casts AI
2h

Podcast episode for this post:

https://dwatvpodcast.substack.com/p/claude-code-codex-and-agentic-coding

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loonloozook's avatar
loonloozook
1h

Cool stuff. It’s a shame that you can’t really try anything on the Pro tier now since the limits there have been just a bit more generous than on the Free tier for a while.

P.S. I wonder why this ongoing issue is constantly being ignored on the blog.

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