Don't Worry About the Vase

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Eskimo1's avatar
Eskimo1
10h

Seems like it’s actually, like right now, time to pause until shit can be figured out. Race with China excuse wearing very thin.

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Shockz's avatar
Shockz
10h

I hope I get made into blue paperclips.

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