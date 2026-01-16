Don't Worry About the Vase

Monthly Roundup #38: January 2026
Good news, we managed to make some cuts.
AI #151: While Claude Coworks
Claude Code and Cowork are growing so much that it is overwhelming Anthropic’s servers.
When Will They Take Our Jobs?
And once they take our jobs, will we be able to find new ones?
Claude Coworks
Claude Code does a lot more than code, but the name and command line scare people.
Dating Roundup #10: Gendered Expectations
The game is asymmetrical.
Claude Codes
Claude Code with Opus 4.5 is so hot right now.
AI #150: While Claude Codes
Claude Code is the talk of the town, and of the Twitter.
Advancements In Self-Driving Cars
Going Full San Francisco
Fertility Roundup #6: The Art of More Dakka
The central message of the fertility roundups has always been that we have a choice.
Dos Capital
This week, Philip Trammell and Dwarkesh Patel wrote Capital in the 22nd Century.
Fertility Roundup #5: Causation
There are two sides of developments in fertility.
AI #149: 3
The Rationalist Project was our last best hope that we might not try to build it.
