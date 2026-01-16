Don't Worry About the Vase
Monthly Roundup #38: January 2026
Good news, we managed to make some cuts.
11 hrs ago
•
Zvi Mowshowitz
15
17
AI #151: While Claude Coworks
Claude Code and Cowork are growing so much that it is overwhelming Anthropic’s servers.
Jan 15
•
Zvi Mowshowitz
37
14
When Will They Take Our Jobs?
And once they take our jobs, will we be able to find new ones?
Jan 14
•
Zvi Mowshowitz
43
47
3
Claude Coworks
Claude Code does a lot more than code, but the name and command line scare people.
Jan 13
•
Zvi Mowshowitz
67
17
3
Dating Roundup #10: Gendered Expectations
The game is asymmetrical.
Jan 12
•
Zvi Mowshowitz
44
90
5
Claude Codes
Claude Code with Opus 4.5 is so hot right now.
Jan 9
•
Zvi Mowshowitz
152
36
9
AI #150: While Claude Codes
Claude Code is the talk of the town, and of the Twitter.
Jan 8
•
Zvi Mowshowitz
65
20
3
Advancements In Self-Driving Cars
Going Full San Francisco
Jan 7
•
Zvi Mowshowitz
64
51
2
Fertility Roundup #6: The Art of More Dakka
The central message of the fertility roundups has always been that we have a choice.
Jan 6
•
Zvi Mowshowitz
38
43
3
Dos Capital
This week, Philip Trammell and Dwarkesh Patel wrote Capital in the 22nd Century.
Jan 5
•
Zvi Mowshowitz
56
31
8
Fertility Roundup #5: Causation
There are two sides of developments in fertility.
Jan 2
•
Zvi Mowshowitz
58
90
6
AI #149: 3
The Rationalist Project was our last best hope that we might not try to build it.
Jan 1
•
Zvi Mowshowitz
58
25
4
